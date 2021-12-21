Opt outs turn Outback Bowl into audition for DEs, WRs

FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of opt outs will force Arkansas to get a glimpse of its future to close out the 2021 season.

The Razorbacks will be without wide receiver Treylon Burks and defensive end Tre Williams when they play Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

The latter of those two was the most recent to opt out, as Williams made his announcement Sunday following a DWI arrest early that morning. He was the team’s top pass rusher this year, so Arkansas must find someone else capable of getting after the quarterback.

Head coach Sam Pittman said after Monday’s practice that he expects Zach Williams, Jashaud Stewart and Eric Thomas Jr. to see an increased workload in his absence. He also mentioned that Eric Gregory can play defensive end or defensive tackle, similar to Markell Utsey.

"I think we'll be fine, first of all,” Pittman said. “It depends on if we play more 3- or 4-down front, which we'll play both, but I think that's probably who, off the top of my head, would take the extra reps."

Thomas, who played just 30 defensive snaps during the regular season, was singled out by Pittman when asked about the standouts from Friday’s scrimmage for the young players. Williams and Stewart contributed more throughout the season, playing 251 and 127 defensive snaps, respectively.

On the other side of the ball, Burks announced his decision not to play in the bowl game earlier this month, before the Razorbacks started their bowl prep.

Asked how the team would handle his departure last week, Pittman mentioned the super senior duo of Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren, but also named several players who will be back in 2022.

In addition to Warren Thompson and Ketron Jackson Jr., a pair of former Rivals250 recruits who got significant playing time in their first seasons at Arkansas, Pittman also said Bryce Stephens would get more action in the bowl game.

Having appeared in only three regular-season games and played just 14 offensive snaps, Stephens can play against Penn State and maintain his redshirt. He is the young player Pittman believes will most factor into the bowl who has yet to play much.

“Bryce would be the No. 1 guy in my mind,” Pittman said. “He needs to step up. I think he's capable of it.”

While the Outback Bowl might have lost some luster with guys like Burks and Williams opting out, it could prove to be a critical showcase for the defensive ends and wide receivers mentioned above.

Arkansas has clearly singled out those positions as areas of need because its two transfers - Landon Jackson and Jadon Haselwood - play those spots and are expected to contribute immediately.

Both of them are mid-year enrollees and will participate in spring practice, so the bowl game will provide the current Razorbacks one final opportunity to make an impression on the coaching staff before the transfers arrive.

“I think it’s going to help us in the long run,” Pittman said. “Certainly no one wanted what happened to happen, but it did. … I think because of whom I talked about, those guys will all be back next year, so I think it will be a nice little audition for them.”

Kickoff against the Nittany Lions is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The game will be televised on ESPN2.