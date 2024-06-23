The Arkansas baseball program is hosting an intriguing portal arm on campus today, as Oregon State right-handed transfer pitcher Aiden Jimenez is visiting the Razorbacks according to his Instagram.

A 6-foot-3, 216-pound California native, Jimenez didn't play during the 2024 season due to a season-ending injury suffered in preseason camp. The now redshirt freshman was expected to compete for a starting spot in the Beavers' rotation.

As a freshman in 2023, Jimenez made 22 appearances with one start and tossed 38.0 innings. In that span, he accumulated a 5.68 ERA and a 5-2 win/loss record. Jimenez struck out 35 batters and walked only seven while holding hitters to a .283 batting average.

Jimenez' longest outing came against Sam Houston in the NCAA Tournament at the Baton Rouge Regional, where he threw six scoreless innings with six strikeouts while only allowing three hits.