Thornton was in Fayetteville on Wednesday and Thursday for an official visit, and he said he had a pleasant experience.

After losing most of its wide receiver production to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, Arkansas is hoping Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton will join the program and fill in the gap.

"I would say I had a very great visit," Thornton said. "The town treated me very well and I had a great time here."

A four-star receiver out of high school in Baltimore, Maryland, Thornton has spent the last two seasons with the Ducks, but he said the SEC is where the best competition lies.

"You can see the SEC looked at as the most competitive conference in college football," Thornton said. "If I were to play in it and I do good, there's a high chance I go to NFL."

The 6-foot-5, 204-pound wide receiver was in attendance for the Razorback basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday night, and the Arkansas faithful impressed him.

"It was crazy," Thornton said of the game. "It was a packed house game, everybody was loud and it was a great environment to be around."

Thornton said the basketball game showed the support the fanbase has for the Razorbacks.

"Definitely, it really does," Thornton said. "No pro teams here and that lets you know all the attention from that will come directly to you the athletes."

Thornton recorded 366 yards receiving on 17 receptions, finding the end zone once in 2022. For his career, he has 541 yards on 26 receptions and three touchdowns.

A visit to Tennessee is in the works for Thornton, which he will make after returning home to Baltimore. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.