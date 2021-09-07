LITTLE ROCK — A trio of Arkansas commits squared off at Joe T. Robinson last Friday in a star-studded non-conference matchup.

What looked like a certain win for Andrew Chamblee and Nico Davillier’s Maumelle Hornets was flipped upside down after the Senators erased a 20-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and won 47-44 in overtime.

A key component of that rally was 6-foot-7, 335-pound E’Marion Harris. The Rivals250 prospect committed to the Razorbacks in May as an offensive tackle, but his role was much larger in the comeback.

“It was exciting,” Harris said. “I mean, I just have to make sure my teammates keep their heads up and we just executed and got the dub.”

Working double-duty, Harris had his fair share of reps lined up against his both future teammates. Fellow four-star Davillier certainly had Harris’ respect in their matchup.