Football will not be the only sport played in the SEC this fall, the conference announced Thursday.

Cross country, soccer and volleyball will have modified seasons despite the NCAA calling off those sports’ championships with the possibility of conducting them in the spring.

The men’s and women’s cross country season will consist of either two or three events during the seven-week period between Sept. 11 and Oct. 23, with the SEC Championship scheduled for Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge, La.

Non-conference opponents will be allowed to compete in those events as long as they follow SEC COVID-19 testing protocols the week leading up to the race. Races are also limited to a maximum of 10 teams and schools can’t compete in consecutive weeks.

Soccer and volleyball will have eight-game, conference-only schedules in 2020. They will participate in spring competition, as well, depending on the NCAA’s decision regarding spring championships in those sports.

In soccer, the Razorbacks will play their six divisional opponent and two crossover opponents. Half of the games will be at home and half on the road.

There will be one match per week from Sept. 18-Nov. 8, an eight-week period, with matches on Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities and television. All 14 teams will be guaranteed at least two additional matches in the SEC Tournament, which is Nov. 13-22 in Orange Beach, Ala.

In volleyball, the Razorbacks will play four different opponents, facing each twice in the same weekend for a total of eight matches. It will be a six-week season from Oct. 16-Nov. 27.

Golf and tennis - for men and women - play their NCAA championships in the spring, but also have fall segments to their schedules. Those will continue, but with restrictions.

Each team can compete in up to three events beginning no earlier than Oct. 1 and involving only SEC members or non-conference opponents from the geographic region of the school.

Although they’ll be allowed to practice and play intrasquad scrimmages, baseball and softball - also spring sports - will not be allowed to play exhibition games against outside competition this fall.