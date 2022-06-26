OV Recap: 2nd visit boosts Hogs' chances with speedy CB

The Razorbacks are on a bit of a hot streak with defensive backs, landing two in the past week, and it doesn’t sound like they’re done yet.

Another touted prospect, high three-star cornerback Rickey Gibson from Alabama, was in Fayetteville this weekend for an official visit. It was his second trip to Arkansas and it sounds like the Razorbacks are putting themselves in a good spot.

"Only thing it could do is boost it,” Gibson said about the trip. “I came down here earlier and that boosted it as well. Only thing it can do is go up from here."