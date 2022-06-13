OV Recap: 4-star TE commit Easter still solid with Hogs

Although he’s been to Fayetteville a few times in the 10 months since he became Arkansas’ first commitment in the 2023 class, Shamar Easter finally got to take his official visit over the weekend.

Ranked as the No. 151 overall player, No. 9 tight end and top player from the Natural State by Rivals, the Ashdown native is still one of the Razorbacks’ crown jewels in their class of rising seniors.

“The visit was great, just what I was expecting,” Easter said. “It was a great opportunity to do this. … I got to see things that I had never seen before, so it made it even better.”

In most years, Easter would be the unquestioned top tight end in Arkansas’ recruiting class. He is, after all, the fourth-highest ranked player at the position to sign with or commit to the Razorbacks during the Rivals era.