OV Recap: "Awesome People" on Arkansas Staff Highlight for Top-10 DT

Arkansas' newest commit Stephen Johnson wasn't the only big-time defensive tackle on campus this weekend, as the Razorbacks hosted Rivals250 prospect Markis Deal on an official visit.

The Garland (Texas) native came to town off the heels of visits to Auburn and Georgia, two teams Arkansas was able to get familiar with last season. Deal, who is no stranger to the Natural State, was able to get some new perspective on the culture Sam Pittman is building on the Hill.

"Really I've been up here a couple of times, so the only aspect I didn't get was with the players," Deal said. "Getting to hang out with the players and talk to them, they're on the same page as the coaches. They really feel the same family culture that I feel, so I really got all my questions answered and had a great time here.

"Getting to talk to Coach (Deke) Adams and Coach Pittman, they're just awesome people."

As far as what's next for the top-ten defensive tackle prospect, not even he is sure. With more than 30 offers and two visits to parse through, Deal will have plenty of options to decide from whenever his day comes.

"Narrow it down and then maybe a decision," Deal said. "Maybe not, I've got two more visits I have to take in the fall."