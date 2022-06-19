 OV Recap: Big lineman has Arkansas Razorbacks in top 2 following official visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-19 15:00:02 -0500') }} football Edit

OV Recap: Big lineman has Hogs in top 2 following visit

2023 OL/DL Ian Geffrard
2023 OL/DL Ian Geffrard
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Arkansas has its eyes on a big prospect from Georgia — literally.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 355 pounds, Ian Geffrard certainly fits the profile of the kind of player Sam Pittman wants playing in the trenches for the Razorbacks and they manage to secure of the big man’s official visits this weekend.

“I really enjoyed it,” Geffrard said after the trip. “I enjoyed the people and the place overall, the location of Arkansas. It was a great first impression the first time being in Arkansas. I really liked it.”

The Rivals database has him listed as an offensive tackle and several schools — including Auburn and Boston College, where he visited the last two weekends — are recruiting him for the offensive line.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}