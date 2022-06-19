OV Recap: Big lineman has Hogs in top 2 following visit
Arkansas has its eyes on a big prospect from Georgia — literally.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 355 pounds, Ian Geffrard certainly fits the profile of the kind of player Sam Pittman wants playing in the trenches for the Razorbacks and they manage to secure of the big man’s official visits this weekend.
“I really enjoyed it,” Geffrard said after the trip. “I enjoyed the people and the place overall, the location of Arkansas. It was a great first impression the first time being in Arkansas. I really liked it.”
The Rivals database has him listed as an offensive tackle and several schools — including Auburn and Boston College, where he visited the last two weekends — are recruiting him for the offensive line.
