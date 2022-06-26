OV Recap: Dylan Hasz Takes in Pitch from Brother, Hogs Highest-Rated Commit

For the third weekend in a row, Arkansas saw its highest-rated commitment of the Sam Pittman era in town, this time as a tour guide for his brother.

It turns out the Hasz family had quite the stroke of talent come through roughly 18 years ago as Dylan may be following in his brother's footsteps after a successful official visit to Fayetteville.

"It's been a great visit," Hasz said. "This is a good place, this would be a good place to call home. My brother's here, so it's exciting."