 OV Recap: Arkansas Razorbacks aiming to flip 4-star Michigan State commit Jaylon Braxton
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-19 13:58:35 -0500') }} football

OV Recap: Hogs aiming to flip 4-star Big Ten commit

2023 DB Jaylon Braxton
2023 DB Jaylon Braxton
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

A commitment to Michigan State earlier in the week wasn’t enough for Jaylon Braxton to cancel his scheduled official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

The four-star cornerback out of Texas announced his pledge to the Spartans on Tuesday, but less than 24 hours later, he confirmed his upcoming visit with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas was one of Braxton’s top eight schools that he announced back on May 24, along with Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Cal, TCU, Baylor and Nebraska.

"Yeah, I'm just keeping my options open,” Braxton said. “Arkansas is definitely a school that I'd go to, just in case."

