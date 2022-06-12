OV Recap: Hogs aiming to land Metcalf as 2nd DB from Alabama

Alabama isn’t typically a fertile recruiting ground for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks are trying to double dip for a pair of defensive backs in the 2023 class.

With cornerback Dallas Young already on board and on campus this weekend, Arkansas also brought in safety TJ Metcalf from Pinson Valley High in Pinson, Ala., for an official visit.

“It was a great visit,” Metcalf said. “Great hospitality and I love Coach Pittman’s energy. Whenever people saw us, they knew who we were and they showed great love.”