 HawgBeat - OV Recap: Hogs aiming to land Metcalf as 2nd DB from Alabama
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-12 15:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

OV Recap: Hogs aiming to land Metcalf as 2nd DB from Alabama

TJ Metcalf is a three-star safety in the 2023 class.
TJ Metcalf is a three-star safety in the 2023 class. (Twitter)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Alabama isn’t typically a fertile recruiting ground for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks are trying to double dip for a pair of defensive backs in the 2023 class.

With cornerback Dallas Young already on board and on campus this weekend, Arkansas also brought in safety TJ Metcalf from Pinson Valley High in Pinson, Ala., for an official visit.

“It was a great visit,” Metcalf said. “Great hospitality and I love Coach Pittman’s energy. Whenever people saw us, they knew who we were and they showed great love.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}