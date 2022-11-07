Despite a flurry of summer commitments bringing their 2023 class to 23 members, the Razorbacks may not yet be finished in the cycle as they hosted Newton (Ga.) defensive tackle Justin Benton on an official visit this weekend.

Currently committed to West Virginia, the 6-foot-2, 275-pound three-star has seen an uptick in his recruitment in recent weeks leading to rumors he may be on flip-watch. Though the Hogs' original offer from 2020 wasn't enough to break Benton's top eight, an Oct. 25 re-offer brought him in to check out gameday in Razorback Stadium.

"Just how everybody loves Arkansas football in Arkansas," Benton said of what caught his eye about the trip. "You could just tell when the players were coming onto the field, the atmosphere around the stadium, who wouldn’t want to play in that? ...Everybody loves coach Pittman. Everybody wants to play for him, so anytime the head coach can get their team riled up like that, rallied and ready to play, that’s a testament of what type of person he is."