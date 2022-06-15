OV Recap: Hogs boost chances with Rivals150 OT during visit

It’s been a little slower than some may have hoped, but Sam Pittman has steadily built up the talent in Arkansas’ offensive line room.

The Razorbacks managed to sign a pair of four-star offensive linemen in the past three classes combined and are in a good spot to at least match that in 2023.

With four-star tackle Luke Brown already on board, Arkansas has welcomed several high-caliber linemen to Fayetteville for official visits over the last few days and the most recent was Charles Jagusah.

The Rock Island, Ill., product wrapped up his visit Wednesday afternoon and left with positive things to say about the Razorbacks.

“Really, really pretty campus,” Jagusah said. “I like a lot of the guys on the team I’ve met so far. Just a good atmosphere. The coaching staff, they’re trending everything upwards so it was really, really good visit.”