OV Recap: Hogs get 1st visit from Georgia Tech transfer DE

Arkansas already has five scholarship transfers and two more walk-ons on campus in time for spring ball, but it isn’t done with the portal just yet.

It is no secret the Razorbacks would like to add more defensive linemen and one they have their eye on is Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Domineck.

The 6-foot-3, 253-pound (not 235, as listed on the Yellow Jackets’ roster) defensive end used his first official visit to check out Fayetteville, as Arkansas was the first school to offer him after he popped up in the portal.

"I definitely enjoyed it,” Domineck said about his visit. “I was able to see like the whole vibe and culture of this place for real. This place is something special. The fan support is unlike anything I've ever seen for real. I was able to talk to the coaches.

“They showed me definitely a lot that I could do on the academic side as well on the football side. They truly made it a need for me. They made me feel accepted and wanted. I enjoyed that entire visit. It was nice meeting all the coaches."

Academics are actually a vital piece of Domineck’s recruitment. In fact, the main reason he left Georgia Tech was so he could pursue a career in physical therapy — a program not offered at that school.