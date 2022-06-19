OV Recap: Hogs Hope Visit was Enough to Bring Home Three-Star Ark. Native

Las Vegas cornerback Jeremiah Hughes is no stranger to the Natural State, and the Razorbacks are hoping to bring the Pine Bluff native home following his weekend visit to Fayetteville.

Already landing one cornerback commitment this weekend, Arkansas made a strong impression on Hughes in his homecoming. The three-star Bishop Gormon (Nev.) prospect, like many others who've made the trip to Northwest Arkansas, noted the apparent structure for success implemented by Sam Pittman over recent years.

"The visit has been amazing," Hughes said. "I was able to see the inside of Arkansas, like the people.

"We went to the Catfish Hole and it was amazing. I had fun, I was able to hang out with the players and everybody here is cool. They seem to be bringing some great stuff in and trying to build, and it's amazing."