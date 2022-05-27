OV Recap: Hogs host 2022 JUCO DT Taylor Lewis
Arkansas’ search for another defensive lineman in the 2022 class has taken it to the junior college ranks.
Having already landed a pair of defensive ends and a defensive tackle from the transfer portal, the Razorbacks hosted Taylor Lewis from the College of the Canyons in California this weekend.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle spent a few days in Fayetteville checking out what Arkansas had to offer and it sounds like it was a productive visit for the Razorbacks.
“The visit was smooth,” Lewis said. “I can see myself playing here. Everything was better than I thought it would be. It was a real smooth visit.”
Lewis had an opportunity to do several things while in town with his mother, but the highlight was — without a doubt — “the stadium for sure.”
He said he could easily see himself out there against the likes of Cincinnati, Alabama and others this season.
