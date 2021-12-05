OV Recap: Hogs trying to flip 4-star LSU commit

With the early signing period rapidly approaching, Arkansas is trying to put the finishing touches on a 2022 class that currently ranks 14th nationally.

One of the Razorbacks’ remaining targets is actually committed to an SEC West foe, but that didn’t prevent Laterrance Welch from taking a look elsewhere.

The 5.9 four-star cornerback and No. 120 overall prospect in the Rivals250 made his way from Lafayette, La., to Fayetteville for an official visit this weekend.

"It went good, great atmosphere,” Welch said. “Great coaches with Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach Sam (Carter). It was a great visit."