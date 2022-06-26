 HawgBeat - OV Recap: "Last Minute" Trip to Arkansas Gives New Thought for 4* Target
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-26 16:36:57 -0500') }} football

OV Recap: "Last Minute" Trip to Arkansas Gives New Thought for 4* Target

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

Arkansas finds itself in the mix for Booker T. Washington (Okla.) four-star athlete prospect after a spontaneous trip to Fayetteville.

“It was a pretty good visit overall,” Tease said. “Last minute decision but it was a very good visit.

"One of the highlights for me I can probably say was the Shogun dinner That was pretty cool getting around all the players and interacting with all the chefs ."

The Rivals250 prospect is fresh off the heels of visits to Notre Dame and USC - the only other officials he plans on taking. A long-time FutureCast had him pegged to nearby Oklahoma, but a former-Sooner pledge could be drawing him towards calling the Hogs.

