OV Recap: Luke Brown Hopes Visit Can Help Hogs Land Two Top OL Targets

Rounding out Arkansas' first class of '23 official visitors was the most recent of the bunch, four-star offensive tackle Luke Brown.

Brown made the trip down from Paris (Tenn.) for the first time since announcing his commitment to the Razorbacks back in April. Despite being a part of what Sam Pittman called the busiest recruiting weekend to date as Arkansas' head coach for the "Spring Game," Brown said there was something different about being surrounded by his future teammates.

"This visit has been great," Brown said. "We've had a lot of good people. Lots of meeting recruits, other people committed and just being around the staff all weekend. Great family atmosphere. It's just good to be here with a bunch of commitments"