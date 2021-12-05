 OV Recap: Sam M'Bake impressed by 2nd trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

OV Recap: M'Bake impressed by 2nd trip to Fayetteville

Sam M'Bake is a talented wide receiver from Georgia.
Sam M'Bake is a talented wide receiver from Georgia. (Rivals.com)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Among the several visitors Arkansas had on campus this weekend was a wide receiver it has had its eye on for a couple of months.

The Razorbacks re-offered Sam M’Bake back in October and he’s made the trek from Kennesaw, Ga., to Fayetteville a couple of times since then, with his most recent being for an official visit.

"It went pretty good,” M’Bake said. “It was a very (big) eye opener, this being my second round trip to Fayetteville. A real good visit."

M’Bake was hosted by true freshman wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. and also got to spend a lot of time with wide receiver coach Kenny Guiton, with whom he’s developed a good relationship.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}