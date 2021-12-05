OV Recap: M'Bake impressed by 2nd trip to Fayetteville

Among the several visitors Arkansas had on campus this weekend was a wide receiver it has had its eye on for a couple of months.

The Razorbacks re-offered Sam M’Bake back in October and he’s made the trek from Kennesaw, Ga., to Fayetteville a couple of times since then, with his most recent being for an official visit.

"It went pretty good,” M’Bake said. “It was a very (big) eye opener, this being my second round trip to Fayetteville. A real good visit."

M’Bake was hosted by true freshman wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. and also got to spend a lot of time with wide receiver coach Kenny Guiton, with whom he’s developed a good relationship.