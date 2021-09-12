OV Recap: McAdoo enjoys 1st college football experience
Arkansas hosted a slew of recruits this weekend for its 40-21 thrashing of the Texas Longhorns. Among them was in-stater Quincey McAdoo, a four-star wideout from Clarendon. The 6-foot-3, 173-pounde...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news