OV Recap: Priority 2023 WR Says "Explosive" Arkansas Offense Fits His Style

Coming off of a weekend chock-full of commitments, Arkansas hosted four-star wide receiver target Joshua Manning.

Manning, who is coming off the heels of weekends in Ames (Iowa), Manhatten (Kan.) and Lincoln (Neb.), says he enjoyed his second trip to Fayetteville since adding his offer back in February - when he visited for the Razorbacks' "Spring Game" in April.

"(I'm) having a great time," Manning said. "I love it here. I like the coaches and I mesh with the players well. I had a good time."

Even preceding his two most recent visits, the Lee's Summit (Mo.) wideout is no stranger to Arkansas, as his mom was a basketball player for the Lady Razorbacks back in the '90s. Though the decision ultimately lies in his hands, he says his mom's time on the Hill has provided some insight for him.