 HawgBeat - OV Recap: Priority 2023 WR Says "Explosive" Arkansas Offense Fits His Style
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-23 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

OV Recap: Priority 2023 WR Says "Explosive" Arkansas Offense Fits His Style

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Coming off of a weekend chock-full of commitments, Arkansas hosted four-star wide receiver target Joshua Manning.

Manning, who is coming off the heels of weekends in Ames (Iowa), Manhatten (Kan.) and Lincoln (Neb.), says he enjoyed his second trip to Fayetteville since adding his offer back in February - when he visited for the Razorbacks' "Spring Game" in April.

"(I'm) having a great time," Manning said. "I love it here. I like the coaches and I mesh with the players well. I had a good time."

Even preceding his two most recent visits, the Lee's Summit (Mo.) wideout is no stranger to Arkansas, as his mom was a basketball player for the Lady Razorbacks back in the '90s. Though the decision ultimately lies in his hands, he says his mom's time on the Hill has provided some insight for him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}