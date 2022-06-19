 HawgBeat - OV Recap: Priority CB Target "Would Love to Come Play" for Bowman, Arkansas
OV Recap: Priority CB Target "Would Love to Come Play" for Bowman, Arkansas

Alex Trader
Priority cornerback target RJ Johnson kicked off his tour of official visits with a trip to Fayetteville this weekend.

The 5.7-three-star out of Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) included Arkansas in his top 10 in late May, and seemingly made the next round of cuts as well, joining Florida and Rutgers in earning official visits.

"I love Arkansas," Johnson said. "Just the coaches here. Coach Pittman, Coach Bowman and Coach Odom. They're doing a great job recruiting me.

"Guys from my area and I love it. They are showing a whole lot of love. Showing me what it's like to be an Arkansas Razorback."

