OV Recap: Rivals100 OL Thinks "Leap of Faith" Visit to Arkansas Paid Off

One expectation for head coach Sam Pittman when he was hired in 2019 was that he'd bring some of the nation's top offensive line talent to Fayetteville. An official visit weekend from South Paulding (Ga.) Rivals100 prospect Madden Sanker may have the Hogs just a step closer to that goal.

The Hogs were the second school to host the nation's 95th-ranked prospect in the class of 2023, following a trip to Michigan State which he called "awesome." Sanker echoed a similar sentiment about his time in the Natural State.

"Awesome, awesome," Sanker said. "We loved it. Had a good time. Loved the coaches and the people (and the) atmosphere. It's a really good place."