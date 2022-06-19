OV Recap: Rivals100 TE Commit Luke Hasz Enjoys Another Weekend In Arkansas

Another wildly impressive showing from the Arkansas recruiting staff was just your average Tuesday for the Razorbacks' highest-rated commitment of the sam Pittman era.

Luke Hasz made his second trip to Fayetteville in as many weekends, this time on an official visit of his own. Though the experience provided a deeper look at what he's getting himself into come this time next season, Hasz didn't have much else to add.

"It went good," Hasz said. "I've been down here a bunch and I just love it down here."