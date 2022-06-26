OV Recap: Rivals250 Lineman Leaves Fayetteville With Hogs High on His List
Arkansas is making a splash late in the recruitment of East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive guard Paris Patterson after offering him earlier this week.
Almost immediately, the Rivals250 lineman scheduled his official visit, and was able to get an even closer look at what the Razorbacks had to offer. According to him, that decision was one that paid off.
"It actually went great for me," Patterson said. "I had a great time out here in Fayetteville. It was a great experience, overall."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news