OV Recap: Rivals250 Lineman Leaves Fayetteville With Hogs High on His List

Arkansas is making a splash late in the recruitment of East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive guard Paris Patterson after offering him earlier this week.

Almost immediately, the Rivals250 lineman scheduled his official visit, and was able to get an even closer look at what the Razorbacks had to offer. According to him, that decision was one that paid off.

"It actually went great for me," Patterson said. "I had a great time out here in Fayetteville. It was a great experience, overall."