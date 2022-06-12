OV Recap: Spence family leaves Fayetteville with 2 offers

Arkansas already has a couple of linebackers committed in the 2023 class, but Michael Scherer isn’t resting on his laurels.

The Razorbacks hosted outside linebacker Brad Spence on an official visit this weekend in an effort to add another to the fold.

“It was a great visit,” Spence said. “I like the people around here, I like the players. It was a great experience. You gotta love Coach Pitt. I enjoyed myself out here this weekend.”

A three-star prospect with a 5.7 rating from Rivals, Spence attends Klein Forest High in Klein, Texas, and has 22 total offers, most of which are from Power Five programs.