OV Recap: Stein witnesses Hogs' solid ST play

Not only did Arkansas crush Texas on Saturday, but it seemingly turned a corner on special teams after a rough first 11 games under coordinator Scott Fountain.

On the same weekend he booted four field goals and scored 16 points for the Razorbacks, freshman kicker Cam Little was also tasked with hosting his potential future long snapper in 2022 commit Eli Stein.

“It was great,” Stein said. “I had a lot of fun. I don't think anything else or any other game could have (better) represented Arkansas football. It just reaffirmed my decision. I'm more than happy to be a Razorback."

Stein was a long way from home for the weekend, as he’s a two-star prospect from Cambridge, Wisc., but he felt at home as the crowd of 74,000-plus stormed the field after the Razorbacks’ 41-20 win.

“(The crowd) was great,” Stein said. “I've been talking to Badger fans. It seems like Arkansas fans are really happy about that Texas win. That was huge."

As great of a game as it was, the behind-the-scenes perks that came with being on his official visit provided what was easily the highlight of his trip.

"Probably being in the locker room with the guys after the game,” Stein said. “That was awesome. Just being back there with all the guys that was really cool."

Stein was impressed with Little’s four-field goal performance and said he also had a chance to talk to current long snapper Jordan Silver, who’s in his senior season.

The trip gave him another opportunity to check out Arkansas’ facilities, as well.

"They're unreal,” Stein said. “Every time I see them it blows me away. There isn't a second of doubt I chose the wrong school. It's fantastic here."

The Razorbacks currently have 17 commitments in their 2022 class and can sign up to 22. That number drops to 21, though, if Florida State transfer Warren Thompson is put on scholarship, which seems likely based on his playing time in the first two games of the season.