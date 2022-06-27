OV Recap: Trio of commits pitch others on joining them at Arkansas

The final weekend of June has already proven fruitful for Arkansas. It landed three more public commitments, including from two players during their official visits, and made some headway with a few others.

Included among the 11 official visits this weekend, though, were three recruits already committed to the Razorbacks — defensive ends Kaleb James and Quincy Rhodes and linebacker Carson Dean.

“The visit overall was just really cool,” James said. “Just got to spend more time with most of the commits and really build a bond with them. Just had fun.”