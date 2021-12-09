OV Recaps: 2022 commits make pitch to other recruits

In what will go down as one of Arkansas' most important recruiting weekends in recent memory, two Razorback commits got another look at their future home.

In-state prospects James Jointer Jr. (Little Rock Parkview) and E'Marion Harris (Joe T. Robinson) were in Fayetteville this weekend ahead of the early signing period, which opens Dec. 15. With both planning on signing Wednesday, Jointer couldn't have asked for a better close to his recruitment.

"It was great, per usual," Jointer said. "The Arkansas staff obviously treated me like family. It’s obviously one of the reason I committed. It was just what I expected - to have a great time.

"It was actually my grandparents’ first time coming to Fayetteville. Just for them to get the whole recruiting experience, it was great."