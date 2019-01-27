The Razorbacks are the first SEC program to jump on board for Oklahoma 5-foot-10 running back Isaiah Jacobs after they offered on his prospect day visit. Jacobs is the younger brother of Alabama running back Josh Jacobs who racked up almost 600 yards as a true freshman in 2016 and was the Tide's third leading back his junior season. It was his second time on campus, he was also in Fayetteville for the UNT game.

"I've been talking to the Arkansas staff since about September, they had seen me in the spring but they couldn't talk to me yet as a 2021," Jacobs said. "Coach Traylor said that he loves my film and I was already on the list to get an offer before I came to visit. He said he sees something great and special in me."

Just like his brother, Jacobs has had a slow start to his recruitment with early offers from Tulsa, Memphis and South Dakota State. He puts some of the blame on an injury he sustained in a scrimmage before the season started that had him sidelined for the first five games of his junior season.

"I think things will pick up now," Jacobs said. "A lot of coaches saw me in the fall but I got injured, I think things will pick up at a fast rate now. I have another visit planned to Missouri February 2. That's the only other visit so far, but a lot of coaches have been coming to my school to talk to my coaches so there might be more. I might be back at Arkansas for the elite day on March 9."

He still managed to total just over 1,300 all purpose yards with 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry in eight games.