Owasso RB Isaiah Jacobs Sees the Vision, Grabs an Offer from the Razorbacks
The Razorbacks are the first SEC program to jump on board for Oklahoma 5-foot-10 running back Isaiah Jacobs after they offered on his prospect day visit. Jacobs is the younger brother of Alabama running back Josh Jacobs who racked up almost 600 yards as a true freshman in 2016 and was the Tide's third leading back his junior season. It was his second time on campus, he was also in Fayetteville for the UNT game.
"I've been talking to the Arkansas staff since about September, they had seen me in the spring but they couldn't talk to me yet as a 2021," Jacobs said. "Coach Traylor said that he loves my film and I was already on the list to get an offer before I came to visit. He said he sees something great and special in me."
Just like his brother, Jacobs has had a slow start to his recruitment with early offers from Tulsa, Memphis and South Dakota State. He puts some of the blame on an injury he sustained in a scrimmage before the season started that had him sidelined for the first five games of his junior season.
"I think things will pick up now," Jacobs said. "A lot of coaches saw me in the fall but I got injured, I think things will pick up at a fast rate now. I have another visit planned to Missouri February 2. That's the only other visit so far, but a lot of coaches have been coming to my school to talk to my coaches so there might be more. I might be back at Arkansas for the elite day on March 9."
He still managed to total just over 1,300 all purpose yards with 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry in eight games.
"The campus was amazing, I could see myself there, especially after talking to coach Morris and coach Traylor, they've got an amazing game plan and a motivation to turn the program around and I definitely think it's on the rise. I also talked to the strength staff at Arkansas and they sound like they have a great plan going there for getting me where I want to go."
Jacobs loves to get physical and will lower his shoulder against any and all tacklers. Jacobs hasn't quite flashed the home run speed as of yet but he is so well put together it's not hard to see why Arkansas took the chance and pulled the trigger on this offer.
Because of his brother playing at Alabama, he says he's definitely got interest in the Tide's program but it's not automatic.
"I know the program from his point of view but I have to see it from mine. I went through experiences with him and it was tough for him to get to where he is now so I'd have to have my own experiences. I'm just kind of going with the flow with my recruitment, I don't have any plan yet."
Jacobs says he'll continue to work on his speed and footwork this spring and says his football IQ and field vision are his biggest strengths.
The Razorbacks have offered 24 2020 running backs and have brought several to campus already including fellow Oklahomans Sevion Morrison and Dominic Richardson, and Texas running backs Ty Jordan and Quinshone Bright.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.
Blessed beyond measure to receive my first #SEC offer from. THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS 🐗 #WPS #EVERY #GOHOGS #RIPBUBBA pic.twitter.com/cM8E1QcDFL— Isaiah Jacobs (@isaiahjacobs_) January 27, 2019