A pair of future Razorbacks are checking big league ballparks off their bucket list in impressive fashion.

Cayden Wallace and Robert Moore have been selected to two high school all-star games at Progressive Field and Wrigley Field this month, their second and third MLB stadiums to play in this summer.

They were among 40 players selected from the inaugural Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League to play in the first High School All-Star Game, which is at 12:30 CT Saturday and part of MLB’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

As participants in that All-Star Game, Wallace and Moore are also on the 40-man roster for USA Baseball’s 18U National Team Trials. If they make the final 20-man squad, they’ll travel to South Korea for the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 World Cup, where Team USA will be trying to win its ninth straight gold medal.

Arkansas actually had seven commitments in the PDP League, which took place over that last couple of weeks at the IMG Academy in Florida. That was more than any other school, with Vanderbilt’s six being the second most. The SEC dominated the event with 37 commits out of the 80 participants, while all other conferences had 40 combined. (Three remain undecided.)

About two weeks after playing in Cleveland, Wallace and Moore will also play in the 12th annual Under Armour All-America Game in Chicago. It is July 22, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

The last Arkansas commitment to play in that event was Cole Turney in 2016. Others include Brenden Heiss (2015), Trey Killian (2011), Greg Bird (2010) and Brandon Nimmo (2010). Bird and Nimmo never played for the Razorbacks and are currently with the Yankees and Mets, respectively.