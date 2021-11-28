Pair of 2022 commits looking to make an impact as true freshmen

The 2021 version of the Arkansas Razorbacks jumped out to a blazing hot start in large part due to the efforts of underclassmen.

Excitement was building ahead of Sam Pittman’s second year at the helm, but an 8-4 record exceeded nearly all realistic expectations.

Even the most staunch of believers have been pleasantly surprised, and that includes commits who have decided that they trust Pittman to oversee their lives for the next three to five years. One such recruit is three-star offensive lineman Patrick Kutas out of Christian Brothers High in Memphis.

“I had a feeling they were going to be good based off the way the coaches talked and held themselves, and the way the players talked about the team,” Kutas said. “So I’d say they have exceeded my expectations, but not by much.”