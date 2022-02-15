Pair of Arkansas commits, several targets included in 2023 Rivals250 update

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas still has a pair of commitments in the 2023 Rivals250, which was updated Tuesday.

Two of the Razorbacks’ three tight end pledges - Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter - are not only on the list, but in the upper half of Rivals’ ranking of the top 250 players in the country for their class.

Hasz, a former Oklahoma commitment who committed to Arkansas last month, moved down three spots to No. 72, but the Bixby, Okla., product is still the third-highest ranked tight end.

Previously the lone in-state prospect in the Rivals250, Easter - who is a standout at Ashdown - slid down 14 spots to No. 114. He is now the seventh-highest ranked tight end, as Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood moved ahead of him.

Joining Easter in the Rivals250 this update is Newport wide receiver Isiah Kendall, who debuts at No. 179. That makes him the eighth-highest ranked player who wasn’t already inside the top 250.

Arkansas has not offered Kendall, but he does have a pair of Power Five offers from Kansas and Pitt, as well as Middle Tennessee State and Florida Atlantic.

A couple of other notable targets in the Rivals250 include Platte County, Mo., defensive end Chandavian Bradley, who made the seventh-largest jump by moving up 61 spots to No. 27, as well as linebacker Karmelo Overton and quarterback Avery Johnson debuting at No. 198 and No. 235, respectively.

Here is a look at several of Arkansas’ other top targets on the list. These are players who have either visited Fayetteville or otherwise expressed interest in the Razorbacks…

No. 27 - DE Chandavian Bradley (+61) - Platte County (Mo.)

No. 37 - DE Kelby Collins (-7) - Gardendale (Ala.)

No. 41 - LB Tackett Curtis (-3) - Many (La.)

No. 86 - RB Trey Holly (+38) - Farmerville (La.) Union Parish

No. 87 - ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot (-7) - Temple (Texas)

No. 88 - RB Treyaun Webb (-7) - Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian

No. 90 - RB Cedric Baxter (-7) - Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

No. 118 - OL Charles Jagusah (+33) - Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman

No. 138 - CB Braxton Myers (-4) - Coppell (Texas)

No. 192 - CB Jamel Johnson (-9) - Arlington (Texas) Seguin - Texas commit

No. 198 - LB Karmelo Overton (NEW) - Ozark (Ala.) Carroll

No. 201 - DE Trey Wilson (-8) - Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial

No. 205 - DT Markis Deal (-8) - Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest

No. 216 - ATH Micah Tease (-7) - Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

No. 234 - DT Edric Hill (NEW) - North Kansas City (Mo.)

No. 235 - QB Avery Johnson (NEW) - Maize (Kan.)

No. 246 - OL Connor Stroh (-12) - Frisco (Texas) Wakeland

No. 249 - DE Bai Jobe (NEW) - Norman (Okla.) Community Christian