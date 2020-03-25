Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of Arkansas’ assistant coaches have received raises without ever coaching a game for the Razorbacks.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive line coach Brad Davis will make $100,000 more than they originally signed for as part of head coach Sam Pittman’s first staff.

Odom will make $1.3 million annually over the next three years, while Davis will make $650,000 annually over the next two years, according to their updated contracts, which HawgBeat obtained via an open records request.

That increases Arkansas’ already school-record salary pool to $5.225 million, which is 6.3 percent higher than last season. For a complete breakdown of the Razorbacks’ assistant coach salaries, click here.

Speaking to the media on a teleconference last week, Pittman said Davis had received interest from other schools since joining his staff in December.

“If you go by jobs that he has been offered, he is as good an O-line coach as there is in the country because he has been offered a bunch,” Pittman said. “He has been offered some since he has been here.”

According to WholeHogSports, Pittman gave a speech at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills on March 12 and revealed that Davis had been offered a job at Texas A&M and Odom had been offered a defensive coordinator position by an unspecified SEC program.

Davis’ raise was finalized Feb. 3, with Odom’s raise coming about a month later and finalized on March 10. Both coaches worked together at Missouri - with Odom as the head coach - before joining Pittman’s staff at Arkansas.