Pair of Arkansas signees named McDonald's All-Americans

A pair of future Razorbacks have been named McDonald’s All-Americans.

Arkansas signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh were among the 24 players selected to the prestigious all-star game Tuesday afternoon. They are the 15th and 16th McDonald’s All-Americans in UA history.

It had been nearly a decade since an Arkansas signee picked up that honor, with the last being Bobby Portis in 2013. The last time it had multiple signees selected the same year was 1988, when Todd Day and Lee Mayberry were chosen.

Smith is a standout point/shooting guard at North Little Rock. A five-star recruit who’s ranked No. 16 overall in the Class of 2022 by Rivals, he’s averaging 24.5 points, 6 rebounds and 6.3 assists so far this season.

ESPN recently tabbed Smith as the top college prospect for the 2023 NBA Draft and MaxPreps included him on a 12-man watch list for its National Player of the Year award.

Walsh is just outside of the five-star range on Rivals, checking in at No. 31 in the Rivals150. He plays for Link Academy in Branson, Mo.

The Razorbacks are one of seven teams with multiple players named to the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game rosters. The others are Alabama, Duke (3), Kansas (3), Kentucky, Texas and UCLA.

The game is scheduled for March 29 in Chicago.