Pair of Arkansas signees named McDonald's All-Americans

Arkansas 5-star signee Darius Acuff Jr. is a McDonald's All-American. (Photo by IG: dariusacuff5)

Two signees in Arkansas basketball’s 2025 recruiting class were named to the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game rosters Monday. Shooting guard Meleek Thomas and point guard Darius Acuff Jr. found their names among the nation’s best players in the class. They’re ranked No. 7 and No. 13 in the nation, respectively, according to Rivals. The McDonald’s All-American Game will be played on April 1 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. The two future Razorbacks will be pitted against each other, as Acuff was selected to the East team and Thomas was selected to the West team.

Along with the two signees, one priority target — five-star forward Nate Ament — was also named a McDonald’s All-American. He’ll play alongside Acuff with the East team. Thomas plays for the City Reaperz in the Overtime Elite system and has put on a show this season. He’s averaging 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, and has scored over 30 points six times. The 6-foot-4, 171-pound scorer was the second and most recent commitment to the Razorbacks, and he went public with his decision on Nov. 11. He chose Arkansas over a Top 5 that included Pittsburgh, UConn, Alabama and Kansas State.

Acuff plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and leads the team in scoring at 21.6 points per game on 42% shooting. He also leads the team in assists at 5.33 per game. A native of Michigan, Acuff was the first domino to fall in Arkansas' 2025 class. He chose the Hogs on July 26 over offers from Kansas, Michigan, UConn, Alabama and many others.