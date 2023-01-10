Recruiting never stops for Eric Musselman. The head coach of the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks landed the second-ranked recruiting class in 2022, his second top-10 class at Arkansas, and he is looking to continue the momentum.

Two five-stars have confirmed visits to the Arkansas vs Alabama game Wednesday: third-ranked player in the 2024 class Ian Jackson and 18th-ranked Dink Pate. The pair will see a raucous Bud Walton Arena as the Razorbacks welcome in No. 4 Alabama. It will be the first top-15 matchup in Bud Walton Arena since Jan. 29, 1995, when the No. 9 Razorbacks beat No. 5 Kentucky 94-92.

So far for the 2023 class, the Razorbacks have two signees: five-star center Baye Fall and four-star guard Layden Blocker. Even with just two players, the class currently ranks 13th nationally on Rivals.

Musselman said earlier this season that Arkansas was done recruiting the 2023 class, but the situation with Texas head coach Chris Beard being fired could change that. Even with that, though, the Razorback coaching staff has been hot on the trail for 2024 and 2025.

Arkansas is piling it on for the major matchup, with the big-time visitors and a stripe out.