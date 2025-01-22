How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Georgia

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-7, 0-5 SEC) are still searching for their first win of Southeastern Conference play and will host the Georgia Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3 SEC) on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Georgia is coming off a close 70-68 loss to No. 1 Auburn, while the Razorbacks got thumped on the road at Missouri last Saturday. Arkansas fell behind 18-2 to start the game and never recovered.

The Hogs will also be without their starting point guard, as Boogie Fland was listed as "out" in the first SEC Availability Report on Tuesday night, and according to a report from Jon Rothstein will be out for the remainder of the season.

Head coach John Calipari revealed after last Saturday's game the freshman hurt his hand in the game against Florida the weekend prior. In his place, the Razorbacks are planning to use a committee-style approach at the point guard spot, associate head coach Chin Coleman said Tuesday.

"Obviously it’s natural for D.J. to move into that role," Coleman said. "He’s done it his whole life. He’s done it in his career. So it’s an easy fix for him just moving to that role. But committee wise, Johnell (Davis) will have to take some of that responsibility, and Billy Richmond, who has played that position some in high school. It’s different obviously on this level, but he has played the position so we’re going to ask for him to take some of that.

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...