Pair of Hogs likely to see snaps increase

FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of Razorbacks may have earned themselves more playing time with strong performances Saturday night.

Right guard Beaux Limmer and running back AJ Green made the most of their snaps in Arkansas’ dominant 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas, catching the eye of head coach Sam Pittman.

Despite not starting the game, Limmer played nearly twice as many snaps (42) as starting right guard Ty Clary (24) and earned an impressive 81.0 grade from Pro Football Focus. That landed him on PFF’s National Team of the Week.

Although he didn’t want to say if Limmer is pushing for a spot in the starting lineup, Pittman singled out tackles Myron Cunningham and Dalton Wagner and center Ricky Stromberg for their play against the Longhorns. He didn’t mention Clary or left guard Brady Latham, but said Limmer “played well.”

“He’s earned more playing time and it’s because of his physical play,” Pittman said. “He’s a strainer. He wants to get guys on their back instead of just blocking them or being in position blocking. He’s a guy that wants to dominate a defense, a defensive lineman, and we need more of that.”

That comes a week after Limmer subbed in for an injured Clary against Rice and posted a 71.6 grade on 15 snaps. Asked about it after the game, Pittman said Clary was healthy enough to return, but Limmer stayed in because he was playing well.

Clary, who has been battling a shoulder injury, graded out at 76.6 against Rice, but saw it dip to a team-low 48.5 against Texas. On the other side, Latham has posted grades of 58.5 and 58.0 while playing every snap at left guard in the first two games.

The player that likely caught most fans’ attention Saturday, though, was Green. After not playing in the opener, the freshman made his collegiate debut against the Longhorns and flashed the speed that made him a heralded recruit coming out of Union High in Tulsa.

His development was slowed because of a concussion during camp that sidelined him for both of Arkansas’ fall scrimmages, but he has started looking better in practice and earned some snaps in Week 2.

“Those freshmen, they don’t know what the read is, what the play is, any of those things early,” Pittman said. “You can take a 10.3 guy and he runs 11.5 because he’s just thinking all the time. He understands the plays, what his reads are now. He’s playing a lot faster. I look for us to use him more and more each week.”

Playing just 10 snaps, Green finished with 67 yards on seven carries - including a 30-yard touchdown - and also caught a 9-yard pass. That earned him a 71.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.

The first chance both players will have to see increased roles will be against Georgia Southern. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.