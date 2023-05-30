A pair of guards from Arkansas basketball's 2022-23 squad have received invites to workout for two NBA teams.

Wichita State transfer guard Ricky Council IV will participate in the Indiana Pacers' second pre-draft workout Tuesday, the team announced Monday. Guard Davonte "Devo" Davis was reported to have a workout with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Nick Wegner, and Davis' Instagram story shows that he was in Milwaukee on Monday.

Council's lone season in Fayetteville did wonders for his draft stock, as he led the team with 16.1 points per game and his 173 made free throws were good for first in the SEC. He was an AP All-SEC second team selection and he scored 20-plus points on 11 occasions.

Following his big junior season in Fayetteville, Council received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine from May 15-18. His highlights included a 37.0" max vertical leap (t-13th of 57) and a 3.12-second shuttle run (8th of 19).

Council also participated in two scrimmages with his best outing being a 9-point performance in which he also added one assist and he had a +/- of +3.

"Ricky is a guy that he's one of the best athletes in the draft," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said May 17. "He can really, really score the basketball. He's a very good defender. A guy that can really draw free throws. And his game goes to a whole other level when you can get him in isolation situations or if you can get out in transition. He's an incredible finisher on the break."

Council also participated at Young Money APAA's Pro Day on May 18. Well-known artist Lil Wayne is the CEO of Young Money Entertainment and YMAPAA is an agency and marketing service for professional athletes.