Arkansas walk-ons Tobias Enlow and Tyler Hall have decided to leave the program and are in the NCAA’s new transfer portal, a source told HawgBeat.

Both players are in-state products who came out of central Arkansas in the Class of 2016, with Enlow being a wide receiver from North Little Rock and Hall being an offensive lineman from Maumelle.

Because neither are on scholarship, their departures do not effect the Razorbacks’ scholarship situation for 2019.

Enlow turned down scholarship offers from FCS programs like UCA and Southeast Missouri State to become a preferred walk-on for Arkansas. Had he not suffered a torn ACL before his senior season, he likely would have received more offers coming out of high school. Although he got some first-team reps during the offseason, Enlow’s only appearances came on special teams against Eastern Illinois and North Texas this season.

Hall had multiple Division II offers from in-state programs, but opted to join the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. His lone snaps came on the final kneel downs against Eastern Illinois. However, he was a key player during fall camp when injuries limited Arkansas to as few as eight scholarship offensive linemen at times. That allowed Hall to take some second-team reps.

They are among five Razorbacks currently in the transfer portal, with the others being players already known to be leaving: wide receivers Jonathan Nance and Jarrod Barnes and linebacker/defensive back Derrick Munson.