HawgBeat - Parkview QB Landon Rogers decommits from Arkansas

Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers announced his decommitment from Arkansas on July 4, ending a near three month long pledge to play for the in-state Razorbacks.

Rogers committed the day he received his offer from Sam Pittman and Kendall Briles but it was clear he wouldn't be the only quarterback the Hogs would take in the 2021 class. The day before offering Rogers, Arkansas offered eventual commit Lucas Coley, who is now the sole quarterback in the 2021 class.

The news comes two days after Arkansas landed commitment No. 13, Georgia linebacker Chris Paul, and sets the class back to 12 athletes. It's not clear whether Arkansas will try to replace Rogers in the class. Every other quarterback Arkansas has offered in the class is currently committed to another program, including five to other SEC programs.

Rogers picked the Hogs over offers from Houston, ULL, Kansas, ULM, North Texas and several other lesser known programs. Neither Houston or ULM have QB commits yet. Unless he hasn't reported them yet, Rogers hasn't picked up any new offers since committing to the Razorbacks–but that could change now that he's back on the market.

The 3-star pro-style quarterback is the No.4 ranked player in the state and he put up 1,661 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions in his junior season. He went 99 for 182, a 54.3% completion rate. He's not listed as a dual-threat but he certainly can use his legs. Rogers also added 584 yards on 93 rushes with 10 touchdowns.