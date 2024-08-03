The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first running back commitment in the class of 2025 on Saturday, as Little Rock Parkview’s Cameron Settles announced his pledge to the Hogs. Settles chose the Razorbacks over offers from Missouri, Georgia Tech, SMU, Oregon State and others.

As a junior, Settles helped Parkview to a perfect 15-0 record, capped off with an Arkansas 5A State Championship. He played both running back and defensive back for the Patriots, but he's expected to be on the offensive side of the ball at Arkansas.

Last season, the three-star ball carrier rushed for 979 yards and 20 touchdowns on 96 carries and defensively he made 33 tackles, deflected 10 passes and intercepted three.

Settles becomes Arkansas’ 21st commit of the 2025 cycle and is the fourth from inside the state to commit to the Razorbacks. Click here for the full list of commits.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days on July 19 he’d like to get to 20 total commitments from the high school ranks, so at this point the class is mostly finished up ahead of the season.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are currently in fall camp, preparing for the start of the football season on Aug. 29 against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas football.