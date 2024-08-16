PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Pass rusher Anton Juncaj taking strides in Arkansas fall camp

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3VaOTVyVEpiMS1JP3NpPWkzVWx2V3dUd21kajJSQ1A/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Arkansas' defensive line depth was bolstered on Tuesday with the full return of senior defensive end Anton Juncaj from a concussion, and he figures to be a mainstay at edge-rusher for the Razorbacks in 2024.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 272-pounds, Juncaj transferred to Arkansas from Albany following the 2023 season. With the Great Danes, Juncaj earned First-Team All-American honors after leading all of FCS with 15 sacks and finishing third with 21.5 tackles for loss.

"Getting Anton back, big," head coach Sam Pittman said on Thursday. "He’s a good player. I like our D-line. Getting him back healthy … and Quincy (Rhodes is) coming on. Getting Anton back really helps us at the defensive end spot. I think there’s a battle there with him and Nico (Davillier). So that makes us pretty close to pretty damn solid on the two deep."

One of the top transfers during the portal cycle, Juncaj's transition to the SEC wasn't the smoothest in the spring. After an acclimation period, the New York native is playing better than ever, according to Pittman.

"I like him," Pittman said. "I think he's playing better right now than he did anytime in the spring. He's a load, now. Big, physical. The summer program really helped him a lot. And I think he's a really good player, and excited about him. I just feel him all the time.

"You know, I stand behind offense. I feel him. When he's in there. I know he's in there. So he's another hard-working kid, comes from I-AA program, appreciative of what we have here at Arkansas, and I'm just really proud of him. He's a tough kid."

A possibility to start opposite of pass-rusher Landon Jackson, Juncaj has the potential to complete a darkhorse elite one-two punch built to terrorize opposing quarterbacks week in and week out.

"He plays with his head on fire," Jackson said on Thursday. "He’s flying around making plays. He was all over the field today. I feel like he’s a really talented player. I think that was a great get out of the portal."

