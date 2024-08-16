"Getting Anton back, big," head coach Sam Pittman said on Thursday. "He’s a good player. I like our D-line. Getting him back healthy … and Quincy (Rhodes is) coming on. Getting Anton back really helps us at the defensive end spot. I think there’s a battle there with him and Nico (Davillier). So that makes us pretty close to pretty damn solid on the two deep."

Standing at 6-foot-3, 272-pounds, Juncaj transferred to Arkansas from Albany following the 2023 season. With the Great Danes, Juncaj earned First-Team All-American honors after leading all of FCS with 15 sacks and finishing third with 21.5 tackles for loss.

Arkansas' defensive line depth was bolstered on Tuesday with the full return of senior defensive end Anton Juncaj from a concussion, and he figures to be a mainstay at edge-rusher for the Razorbacks in 2024.

One of the top transfers during the portal cycle, Juncaj's transition to the SEC wasn't the smoothest in the spring. After an acclimation period, the New York native is playing better than ever, according to Pittman.

"I like him," Pittman said. "I think he's playing better right now than he did anytime in the spring. He's a load, now. Big, physical. The summer program really helped him a lot. And I think he's a really good player, and excited about him. I just feel him all the time.

"You know, I stand behind offense. I feel him. When he's in there. I know he's in there. So he's another hard-working kid, comes from I-AA program, appreciative of what we have here at Arkansas, and I'm just really proud of him. He's a tough kid."

A possibility to start opposite of pass-rusher Landon Jackson, Juncaj has the potential to complete a darkhorse elite one-two punch built to terrorize opposing quarterbacks week in and week out.

"He plays with his head on fire," Jackson said on Thursday. "He’s flying around making plays. He was all over the field today. I feel like he’s a really talented player. I think that was a great get out of the portal."