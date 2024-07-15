Arkansas junior second baseman Peyton Stovall is the second Razorback off the board in the 2024 MLB Draft, as he was selected 117th overall in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

He joins Diamond Hog left-hander Hagen Smith as draft selections so far, as Smith was drafted fifth overall by the Chicago White Sox in the first round Sunday. The slot value for Stovall is approximately $618,800.

A Second Team All-SEC member and ABCA/Rawlings Third Team All-American, Stovall overcame a broken foot in the preseason that left him out until March 9. He finished the year with a career-high .340/.409/.535 slash line along with 39 runs, 68 hits, 12 doubles, nine home runs and 38 RBIs.

Coming out of high school, Stovall was ranked as the No. 47 overall player in the class of 2021 by Perfect Game and was viewed as a first-round selection in the MLB Draft. Projected as high as No. 29 before opting out of the draft, Stovall spurned life-changing money ($2.42 million slot-value at the time) to join the Razorbacks.