PFF Breakdown: Grading the Razorbacks - Preseason
One of the biggest perks for HawgBeat subscribers during the football season is access to the incredible analytical statistics and data provided by Pro Football Focus.
Each week, the snap counts and PFF grades for each individual player from the previous Arkansas game, as well as team grades and the quarterbacks' passing charts, are revealed on HawgBeat.
To give you a taste of the information provided, we have made last year's team grades and passing charts - both for Arkansas' top two quarterbacks and this year's transfers - free for all. The individual grades for returning players are behind the paywall.
Team Grades (SEC/FBS rank)
Overall: 71.6 (14th/119th)
Offense: 62.2 (14th/122nd)
Passing: 50.3 (14th/121st)
Rushing: 72.2 (13th/91st)
Receiving: 63.8 (13th/106th)
Pass blocking: 60.6 (13th/t-118th)
Run blocking: 58.6 (14th/98th)
Defense: 79.1 (13th/101st)
Run defense: 85.7 (11th/t-81st)
Tackling: 77.6 (11th/62nd)
Pass rush: 70.9 (9th/t-61st)
Coverage: 64.9 (14th/119th)
Special teams: 67.7 (10th/86th)
Passing Charts
Ty Storey
Cole Kelley
Ben Hicks
Nick Starkel (2017)
Individual Grades
