PHOTOS: Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
MORE FROM HAWGBEAT
RECAP: Razorbacks topple Vols 24-13 with 3rd quarter onslaught
Arkansas flipped switch at halftime to beat Tennessee
Notebook: Hogs productive in run game again, Reed's redemption, more
WATCH: Sam Pittman, Feleipe Franks, Mike Woods, Jalen Catalon, Bumper Pool postgame interviews
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS