Picking Arkansas-Vermont: Hogs on upset alert?

Arkansas finished the second half of the season on a tear, winning 15 of its final 18 games and checking in at No. 17 in the final AP Poll.

It’s the second consecutive season the Razorbacks enter the NCAA Tournament ranked -- something they hadn't done since the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons -- and earned a 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On top of that team success came individual accolades: Jaylin Williams and JD Notae were both first-team All-SEC selections, Williams earned an All-Defensive Team nod and Notae was named a third-team All-American by the AP.

Despite all of this, Arkansas is a popular upset pick amongst analysts, media members, and other notable people alike, much like last year before the Hogs went on their Elite Eight run.

One of the clips making the rounds was Trent Frazier and Mark Titus of Fox Sports filling out their bracket on TV. It wasn’t enough that one of the hosts, Frazier, picked Vermont over Arkansas, but he explained why: